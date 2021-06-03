A joyous emergence from pandemic when Savannah church burns mortgage

Pastor Raymond Rouse explained, “Our church is a tithing and offering church, and our members have hearts of generosity. Through the tough times of COVID, through having income reduced or hours cut, through unavoidable uncertainties, they have continued their promises to God.

“I am always reminded that God may not come whenever you call Him, but He is always on time,” he said. ”On May 6 He honored our faithfulness. We paid our mortgage balance of $38,693.”

Bishop Small, Pastor Rouse, and their wives Evangelist Jackie Small and Pastor Clara Rouse decided immediately to share the good news and give thanks with the entire congregation as soon as possible. They announced a “Mortgage Burning,” and that is what concluded the celebration this Pentecost afternoon.

The church has had a vaccination campaign, but still thought it best to worship outside at this point. For over two hours the congregation and friends from across the city enjoyed music by the church praise team, reflections by church ministers, words of humility and gratitude from the guest speaker Bishop Willie Ferrell.

Bishop Ferrell described "the journey" of New Salem since its founding by 26 people in a Greenbriar Court living room on Savannah's southside in 1989. He recalled the movement over the years of church services to the Frank Callan Boys Club to an East 41st Street home to Whitaker Street to today's 115 W. 40th St. He described a journey of faithfulness and a desire to follow God's plan.

That journey was recalled again by Elder Bugie Oliver as he and Evangelist Fannie Floyd and Mother Yvonne Sapp carried the mortgage to the brazier. He looked back on the last leg of the journey when Bishop Small discovered this current address.

He remembered the Sunday in 1993 when the Bishop was inspired after services to lead an unplanned procession from the church on Whitaker, to take steps where the Spirit might lead. “You walked out of the church and turned onto 41st Street at the corner; the crowd followed; you took a right turn on Barnard, then a right on 40th, then came to stop at this then-near-vacant space. This place was revealed.”

The two-minute walk back then was one of trust to a destination unknown. Oliver quoted John 8:36, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, you shall be free indeed.” And went on, “With the deed in hand, we are free indeed. To God be all the glory.”

All heads were bowed as Pastor Rouse said, “We meet joyfully today to transform this bond of indebtedness in the incense of humble gratitude.” Then he and Bishop Small quietly lit the mortgage, which burned with soft flames as the breeze seemed to still.

People wept and hugged and turned their faces toward the sky. A mortgage was retired during the seasons of COVID by many present and departed who faithfully prayed, gave and worked.

Bishop Small was reflective as he spoke of how he would turn 81 the following day and was grateful for all those who have surrounded him and New Salem. The church is a “Touch Life Ministry,” and that touch is personal and constant.

The church parking lot is surrounded by tall green sweetgum trees. Their star-shaped leaves fluttered along with the steady ring of the musicians’ cymbals. This Pentecost a great thing happened in that space and in the hearts of those gathered there. And the Bishop said, “Shalom.”

