5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in March

Embracing the Legacy Gala

The evening recognizes accomplished Tuskegee University alumni and friends who embody the school’s mission and values, reinforcing the enduring legacy of students. Guests can expect inspiring stories, captivating entertainment and engagement with influencers committed to promoting education and diversity.

6 p.m. March 15. $250-$450. Georgia Aquarium – Ocean Ballroom, 25 Baker St., Atlanta. tuskegeelegacygala.swell.gives.

High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction

The 32nd annual High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction is the largest wine auction to benefit the arts in the United States. It’s raised more than $39 million for the museum over 31 years. More than 130 wineries and restaurants will participate as the Auction celebrates its 2024 theme, “Party with a Purpose,” in the tents at Atlantic Station.

11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 23. Benefactor packages available. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE Atlanta. high.org.

Imagination Ball

Imagination Ball is Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s playful charity ball for grownups. Every dollar raised goes towards making learning through play accessible to all children – breaking down barriers while building up the skills kids need to thrive. This year, world famous – and Atlanta-based – Dad’s Garage will be performing.

7 p.m. March 23. $1,500 to $50,000. The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Building C, Atlanta. childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Spirit of Greatness Gala

The 2024 Spirit of Greatness Gala is a signature event hosted by the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association, Inc. and Clark Atlanta University to celebrate the University’s founding, honor distinguished alumni, and individual supporters of CAU, as well as help raise funds to support the University’s Spirit of Greatness Gala Scholarship Fund. This is the event’s 15th year so the evening will recount how gifts to students have contributed to growing strong alumni and building excellent relationships in the community.

7 p.m., March 23. $200-$400; tables $2,000; sponsorships $2500 to $100,000. Location provided upon purchase. cauaa.org.

Credit: Daniyal Tahir Credit: Daniyal Tahir

7th Annual Handbag Hullabaloo

The 7th Annual Handbag Hullabaloo is a bingo game for designer handbags — all in support of families staying at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald Houses. Each round of the game will feature a new category of handbags, from clutch to seasonal to classics such as purses from Prada. Cheryl Preheim from 11Alive will emcee, with philanthropist Helen Carlos slated to attend among sponsors such as McDonalds, Saks Fifth Avenue, the Coca Cola Company and more.

6 p.m. March 28. Virtual ticket $150; in-person ticket $200; super ticket $250; sponsorships from $2000-$10,000. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. armhc.org.

Credit: Social Atlanta Credit: Social Atlanta

