40th annual Savannah Jazz Festival will feature Ranky Tanky, Ana Popovic, many more

The 40th annual Savannah Jazz Festival has an excellent lineup and is scheduled for Sept. 23-26.

“We are beyond grateful that the City and WSAV will continue their lead partnerships to deliver the 40th Savannah Jazz Festival, poised to reach our biggest audience ever,” interim executive director Paula Fogarty said in a press release.

Savannah city officials have not yet started approving large events, but the public health trends bode well for the SJF to return to Forsyth Park. COVID-19 transmission seems relatively rare in outdoor spaces and only about 10 new cases per day are being reported in Chatham County.

“Mayor Johnson will announce later this summer if we can gather again in Forsyth Park,” said Fogarty. “His leadership has kept Savannah safe for residents, businesses and tourists during the height of the pandemic, but things look hopeful as many music concerts in arenas and stadiums are planned for summer 2021.”

If necessary, the festival will be held at Savannah Station. WSAV will stream the performances again this year no matter where they are held.

The 2021 festival headliners include Ranky Tanky, a supremely talented Charleston-based band influenced by Gullah music. They will be joined by Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame member Quentin Baxter on drums.

The Savannah Divas – acclaimed vocalists Priscilla Albergottie Williams, Cynthia Utterbach and Stephanie Nakasian – will perform with the 17-piece Savannah Jazz Orchestra on the Saturday night of the festival.

Other prominent musicians include pianist Kenny Banks, Jr., sax and flute virtuoso Don Braden and percussionist Terry “Doc” Handy. Bassist John Lee will perform with pianist Lawrence Hobgood. Grant Green Jr., son of legendary jazz guitarist Grant Green, will be making his first Savannah appearance.

The SJF’s popular blues night will be headlined by the great Ana Popovic and also feature Georgia musician Robert Lee Coleman, whom I have been lucky to see at Bragg Jam in Macon and Revival Fest here in Savannah. Coleman played guitar for Percy Sledge and James Brown.

Savannah-based Eric Culberson will also perform on blues night as he has so often in the past.

The festival will also have performances by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, Georgia Southern University Jazz Ensemble, Savannah State University Gospel Choir and other acts.

You can read more about the lineup on the Savannah Jazz website at hsavannahjazz.org/the-lineup/.

Bill Dawers writes the City Talk column for the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached via citytalksavannah@gmail.com and @billdawers on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 40th annual Savannah Jazz Festival will feature Ranky Tanky, Ana Popovic, many more