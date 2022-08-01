$16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 in Bartow County

Combined Shape Caption Winding Waters is planned for the Etowah River in Emerson with 252 RV sites, cabins and glamping. Ground has been broken and a 2023 completion is targeted. (Forrest Street Partners) Credit: Forrest Street Partners Credit: Forrest Street Partners Combined Shape Caption Winding Waters is planned for the Etowah River in Emerson with 252 RV sites, cabins and glamping. Ground has been broken and a 2023 completion is targeted. (Forrest Street Partners) Credit: Forrest Street Partners Credit: Forrest Street Partners

In addition, the resort will feature cabins, vintage airstreams and glamping tents.

“Winding Waters provides overnight and weekly accommodation options that are missing in metro Atlanta,” said FSP partner Reece Stead, adding that “We chose this site because it offers a beautiful backdrop for riverfront RV and cabin accommodations within easy and quick access to one of the most traveled interstates in the country.”

Said Kevin McBurnett, Emerson city manager, “We have long welcomed travelers to enjoy the amenities we have to offer and believe this new luxury RV resort will enhance our reach and provide needed lodging for people visiting the metro Atlanta area.”

Forrest Street began investing in RV parks in 2017 ahead of the current national trend, looking outside of the mainstream for new opportunities.

The company’s first ground-up investment in Winding Waters comes as American interest in recreational vehicle travel has blossomed, with the sector experiencing significant growth and Atlanta a prime destination for RV tourists. According to the RV Industry Association, 2022 will be another strong year for the RV industry with close to 600,000 shipments of vehicles slated for the U.S. to supply heightened demand.

