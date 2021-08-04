10 wildly different life perspectives to read or watch in Savannah

Now, this is a personal example on my part, but it’s one that I think is universal to our potential as readers. There is so much value that you get by reading outside of your own life experiences, whether it means reading across the detailed lines of gender and race or across the vast chasms of generations, geography, and belief systems.

This exploration doesn’t have to stop at books. There has never been a better time than now to think beyond the summer blockbuster and embrace the perspectives offered by the cinematic collections available through your local library.

Want to travel back in time? Have you ever wondered what life was like for the drag artists of the Harlem ball scene of the 1980s? A documentary like "Paris is Burning" has the answer. Want to dip into Medieval French history? Try out a classic historical drama film like "The Return of Martin Guerre." We've got oodles of options at the library. You can check out DVDs or get videos online and on-demand with hoopla. Streaming services have subscription fees — the library is free!

While there is nothing wrong with choosing an easygoing summer read, I invite you venture beyond your comfort zone. It is a great feeling to tap into a world completely outside of your own. You might even gain a new perspective— on your life or the lives of others. And if there’s one thing we desperately need in this day and age, it’s perspective. Start your journey at your local library.

Taylor Tyson is a reference library associate at Southwest Chatham Library for Live Oak Public Libraries. Visit your local library or connect with us online at liveoakpl.org, @liveoakpl, and communications@liveoakpl.org.

Ten wildly different perspectives to read or watch

Books to read

• “Confessions of a Mask” by Yukio Mishima

• “Dream of the Red Chamber” by Cao Xueqin

• “The Left Hand of Darkness” by Ursula Le Guin

• “The Satanic Verses” by Salman Rushdie

Videos top watch

• “Paris is Burning,” directed by Jennie Livingston

• “The Return of Martin Guerre,” directed by Daniel Vigne

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 10 wildly different life perspectives to read or watch in Savannah