We must protect the voting rights my father marched for

Fifty-nine years ago, this week, on Aug. 6, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. It was the crown jewel of the civil rights movement — legislation that answered the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call: “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy.”

Now, nearly 60 years later, democracy is on the line again. When I think about the fight for our right to vote — what dad called our most sacred right — I think of the lifetime spent on securing our right by the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. Lewis dedicated his life to fighting along with dad for our freedom to vote, recognizing the persistent challenges at the ballot box faced by marginalized communities.