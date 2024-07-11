Tragically, sexual abuse is nothing new in the church. Understandably, global focus has been on the decades of sexual abuse by priests in the Catholic faith. Those crimes, once uncovered, resulted in hundreds of millions (billions worldwide) of dollars in settlements to families, the closing of parishes and some priests being criminally prosecuted. The scandal in Boston in the early 2000s rocked the Catholic Church globally. The latest such Catholic Church sex abuse scandal was uncovered in Illinois in 2023 and involved more than 2,000 victims.

All of this “spotlight” on Catholic abuse, however, has given an illusion that sexual abuse only happens in the Catholic Church. It does not. Sexual abuse, assault, rape, and other violence against women, girls and boys happens in all faiths, and in the evangelical megachurch world it happens a lot and is unreported far too often.