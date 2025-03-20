The key question for Harris, however, is does she believe after her performance in the seven battleground swing states in the 2024 election (where she lost all seven) that she has a chance of getting the nomination again in 2028? I focus on those seven battleground states because I think all pollsters and political analysts regardless of party agree that as long as America has the Electoral College, our elections will come down to 10 states or less.

Harris underperformed Democrats down ticket running for the U.S. Senate in states like my home state of Virginia — where she narrowly won after Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020 — and also in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and North Carolina.

Also on the table is the 800 pound gorilla in the room — whether or not the Democratic Party has the stomach to nominate another woman at the top of a ticket after Hillary Rodham Clinton’s loss to Trump in 2016 and Harris’ loss to Trump in 2024. Moreover, with DEI being under assault by the Trump administration not just on people of color but of women as well , my belief is that the Democrats will want to have a traditional white male at the top of a ticket and maybe have a female as a vice presidential candidate or a man of color like U.S. Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey or others.

So here are my thoughts about what Harris should do: I think that running for governor of California is her best path to end what has been a historic and sterling career in politics. If Harris runs for governor of California in 2026 she would be the early favorite in the Democratic primary. I do not think her winning the primary is a fait accompli, but I do think she is the leading person depending on who else decides to run. If she wins governor of California, she would become the first woman governor of America’s largest state and she would be the first Black woman ever elected to a governorship in the United States of America. Once again making history.

Here is the great news, after two terms Harris would be just 69 years old which would be the same age Ronald Reagan was when he ran for the presidency and won in 1980. Harris can kill two birds with one stone. Running for governor of California in 2026 gives her the option of sitting out 2028, which is going to be a crowded Democratic field. With many including Walz saying she had her chance, Democrats need a new way forward.

I think California is her best path forward. It will be interesting to see the path that she chooses.