Senate must confirm Embry Kidd to the 11th Circuit

On June 5, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began evaluating Middle District of Florida U.S. Magistrate Judge Embry Kidd, whom President Joe Biden nominated on May 8 to succeed 11th Circuit Judge Charles Wilson. In January, after a quarter century of dedicated appellate court service, Wilson, a well-respected jurist, announced that he would assume senior status upon his successor’s confirmation. The 11th Circuit includes Alabama, where Kidd grew up, Florida where the nominee worked in the federal courts for a decade, and Georgia, where he attended college at Emory University.

Kidd who is very experienced. Since 2019, Kidd has served as a magistrate judge in Orlando, discharging a broad array of responsibilities for federal civil and criminal litigation. For the prior half decade, he served as a middle district assistant U.S. Attorney, prosecuting a wide range of cases. From 2009 to 2014, the nominee practiced with the highly regarded Washington, D.C., law firm of Williams & Connolly. From 2008 to 2009, Kidd served as a law clerk for legendary Fourth Circuit Judge Roger Gregory. In 2008, Kidd earned a law degree from the Yale Law School, and in 2005, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory. Kidd’s substantial, mainstream experience demonstrates that the Senate should promptly confirm him.