When voters consider laws like SB 39 that have such dangerous implications, I hope they remember that some people won’t be as lucky as this couple.

KEN SCOTT, DECATUR

Duncan remains unwavering in his disdain for Trump

I will give Geoff Duncan credit for one thing: consistency in his profound disdain for President Trump (“Is Trump running a Ponzi scheme or a country?” March 7).

Trump has ended the border crisis in a few short weeks; violent, illegal immigrants are being deported; Trump is fresh off of a very well-received address to Congress; a large majority of Americans support Trump’s common-sense policies; DOGE is saving us billions of dollars; military recruiting is through the roof; peace in Ukraine appears close; Iran is on its heels; divisive DEI and men in women’s sports are both being ended; and there is a palpable improvement in our national mood. Further, the Democratic Party is in complete shambles, with no leader and no substantive message.

Despite this state of affairs, Mr. Duncan is unwavering in his disdain for all things Trump. How much American winning will it take to get Mr. Duncan on board?

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Expensive name change fools no one

So, the bases around the country are now being renamed once again, with their original names honoring Confederate soldiers. Only this time, the Secretary of Defense and his staff found veterans with the same last name to “honor” them.

What a phony way to return the bases to their Confederate names. No one is fooled by this expensive move. The veterans with the appropriate names are being used for nefarious purposes. And to most people, it will be a return to Confederate names.

The AJC front page story on March 4 states that, although the costs of the Fort Benning name change are still being calculated, the return of the Fort Bragg name will cost more than $6 million in federal funds for signage and website-related expenses, and it will cost North Carolina $160,000 to change the highway signs.

And this administration was going to cut government waste!

BETSY RIVARD, ATLANTA