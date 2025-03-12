Blocking gender-affirming can lead to self-harm
Another outbreak of state laws plaguing access to gender-affirming care is working its way through the Georgia legislature. Senate Bill 39 bars the use of state money for gender-affirming care in state employee and university health insurance plans, Medicaid and the prison system.
This reminds me of a trans man and his fiancee I met while they were planning their wedding. I remarked that her fiance was “such a guy’s guy.” She smiled, saying, “Yes, he is!” Like all of us, they had traveled complicated lives to finally find their special someone, but a higher-than-average suicide rate blocks many trans people’s paths. I am very grateful that such overwhelming despair did not end his life before they could meet and become engaged.
When voters consider laws like SB 39 that have such dangerous implications, I hope they remember that some people won’t be as lucky as this couple.
KEN SCOTT, DECATUR
Duncan remains unwavering in his disdain for Trump
I will give Geoff Duncan credit for one thing: consistency in his profound disdain for President Trump (“Is Trump running a Ponzi scheme or a country?” March 7).
Trump has ended the border crisis in a few short weeks; violent, illegal immigrants are being deported; Trump is fresh off of a very well-received address to Congress; a large majority of Americans support Trump’s common-sense policies; DOGE is saving us billions of dollars; military recruiting is through the roof; peace in Ukraine appears close; Iran is on its heels; divisive DEI and men in women’s sports are both being ended; and there is a palpable improvement in our national mood. Further, the Democratic Party is in complete shambles, with no leader and no substantive message.
Despite this state of affairs, Mr. Duncan is unwavering in his disdain for all things Trump. How much American winning will it take to get Mr. Duncan on board?
DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA
Expensive name change fools no one
So, the bases around the country are now being renamed once again, with their original names honoring Confederate soldiers. Only this time, the Secretary of Defense and his staff found veterans with the same last name to “honor” them.
What a phony way to return the bases to their Confederate names. No one is fooled by this expensive move. The veterans with the appropriate names are being used for nefarious purposes. And to most people, it will be a return to Confederate names.
The AJC front page story on March 4 states that, although the costs of the Fort Benning name change are still being calculated, the return of the Fort Bragg name will cost more than $6 million in federal funds for signage and website-related expenses, and it will cost North Carolina $160,000 to change the highway signs.
And this administration was going to cut government waste!
BETSY RIVARD, ATLANTA
