Readers Write

First of all, I am not happy that MLB is withdrawing the All Star game from Atlanta, but actions can have consequences. Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Duncan, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger all initially vouched for the security of the 2020 Georgia State elections process, and that security was actually tested and found to be true and accurate, as I recall.

So when Gov. Kemp suggests that MLB has fallen victim to liberal lies, let me remind him that our Republican legislature has fallen victim to conservative lies of rigged elections that have not been proven nor supported by any evidence. And when Kemp had the opportunity to maintain his original stance as to the security of this state’s election process, he choose to cave to his party’s unnecessary legislation to change certain voting laws and sign the new voting law bill.