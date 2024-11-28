It is long past time for Georgia Republicans to stop acting like we do not know what the results of Medicaid expansion will be. We now have 40 states showing the answer.

It is time for Republicans to get over the fact that the ACA nickname includes the name of a Democratic president. It is time to do what is best for the people of Georgia and adopt Medicaid expansion.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA

Make health care accessible to those without transportation

Many Georgians in rural areas rely on expensive Uber and Lyft to get to their medical appointments, according to a recent AJC article. As a social work student, I was disheartened to learn that people are missing medical appointments or spending large amounts of money to get there because of a lack of available care and transportation. Though it might not be feasible to build and staff hospitals that can treat complex ailments everywhere in Georgia, it is necessary to find a solution.

Hospitals could use their own transportation service. It could provide daily scheduled pickups similar to transportation services for airports. This would ensure handicap-accessible vehicles, consistent pickups and lower costs for patients compared with Lyft or Uber. It would transport several patients at once, maximizing the time and money spent.

Regardless of the solution, health care must become more accessible.

REBEKAH BROWN, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK