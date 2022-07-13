ajc logo
No longer feel free, or safe with guns everywhere

I am a 76-year-old female who no longer feels free in “the land of the free.”

Our country is a war zone. I can’t go to a parade, a shopping mall, a grocery, a church, a school, a movie, or just walk down the street without worrying about being gunned down by a “bad guy” with an assault rifle.

And don’t give me the bull about “good guys with a gun.” We are covered up in “good guys with guns.” They are everywhere, but, despite that, they have yet to save one life during these daily mass killings.

We need what we had in the past when I was free – a ban on assault weapons, sensible gun laws and majority rule.

I always vote but will crawl through crushed glass to get to the polls next November.

Don’t try to stop me. My freedom is on the ballot in more ways than just this one.

K.P. BAREFIELD, ATLANTA

Stop censoring lessons on America’s divisive past

I’m a former teacher, and I’m weary of and dismayed by the prohibition on teaching “divisive concepts.”

Slavery is a divisive concept? You bet your life it is! Just ask descendants of former slaves! Japanese people in internment camps is a divisive concept? Just ask descendants of the people who lost not only their freedom but their property. Cherokees who marched to Oklahoma? Now there is a divisive one. Ever heard of the Trail of Tears? It wasn’t the Trail of Joy! What about the Holocaust? Are we going to stop teaching it because it is divisive? Don’t want to upset the neo-Nazis, now do we!

Gosh, I wonder why we don’t have enough teachers?

Could it be that they’re not allowed to teach? Could it be that the anxiety of self-censorship added to the emotional toll of being in a very difficult profession makes being a good teacher untenable?

Ya think?

NEVA CORBIN, DECATUR

