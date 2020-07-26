Readers Write

Wearing masks is similar to driving a motor vehicle
When individuals drive automobiles, they accept certain limitations on their freedoms: They willingly stop at traffic lights and stop signs. So I write to suggest that, these days, we auto-mask: Accept a limitation on sacred freedoms, and turn the stop sign around to stop this insidious virus that doesn’t understand our ideas of freedom. Do this all, and I’ll sound my auto horn to cheer you!
ED KREBS, DOUGLASVILLE
Safety should trump in-person school reopenings
While there is widespread agreement that in-person learning is more valuable than online instruction, the decision to return students to schools cannot be based on this. Rather, the decision must be based on scientific considerations, as in when the number of cases of the virus are low enough, and the capacity to test and contact trace is high enough to control its spread. Unless these criteria are met, school should begin online in August with the goal of getting students back into the classroom when, and only when, our public health officials deem it safe to do so. If students return too soon, we can expect more sickness in our community and another disruptive shutdown of in-person classes.
ELLEN GALLOW, DECATUR
Committed to resolving racial, socioeconomic inequities
The Kiwanis Club of Atlanta (KCA) is in its 102nd year of serving children in Atlanta and around the world through our 240 dedicated local leaders. We work diligently to improve our communities through service projects and annual charitable donations of more than $250,000 to local non-profits focused on combating racial and socioeconomic inequality.
While we are greatly concerned with the impact of COVID-19 on our lives, recent events remind us that, despite our common humanity, we remain a divided nation. We have witnessed how issues of racial injustice continue to loom large in American society. From all parts of the country, we are reminded of the need to bridge the racial divide and tear down walls of institutional racism. On behalf of the KCA, we express our sincere sympathy and solidarity with the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other victims of injustice everywhere.
All Americans must rise above hatred and violence and work towards greater understanding and compassion for one another. The advancement of the American experience is never complete, but we can — we must — do better. The KCA is committed to being part of the solution and will strive to make our community a better place.
SANDY D. WELFARE, PRESIDENT, KIWANIS CLUB OF ATLANTA
Sen. Loeffler’s right to keep social issues, sports separate
I did not vote for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but I support her position of keeping politics and social issues out of professional sports. We are bombarded with social issues 24/7. Some have merit, some do not, but virtually all are presented from a biased point of view that is tiresome and presupposes most of us are incapable of arriving at fair and reasonable conclusions. Many of us look to sports as an enjoyable alternative and will not welcome or tolerate using sports as a platform to advance social causes, worthy or not. When jaded viewers stop watching, will anyone notice?
L.B. DINSMORE, WOODSTOCK