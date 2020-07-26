Readers Write

ELLEN GALLOW, DECATUR

Committed to resolving racial, socioeconomic inequities

The Kiwanis Club of Atlanta (KCA) is in its 102nd year of serving children in Atlanta and around the world through our 240 dedicated local leaders. We work diligently to improve our communities through service projects and annual charitable donations of more than $250,000 to local non-profits focused on combating racial and socioeconomic inequality.

While we are greatly concerned with the impact of COVID-19 on our lives, recent events remind us that, despite our common humanity, we remain a divided nation. We have witnessed how issues of racial injustice continue to loom large in American society. From all parts of the country, we are reminded of the need to bridge the racial divide and tear down walls of institutional racism. On behalf of the KCA, we express our sincere sympathy and solidarity with the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other victims of injustice everywhere.

All Americans must rise above hatred and violence and work towards greater understanding and compassion for one another. The advancement of the American experience is never complete, but we can — we must — do better. The KCA is committed to being part of the solution and will strive to make our community a better place.

SANDY D. WELFARE, PRESIDENT, KIWANIS CLUB OF ATLANTA

Sen. Loeffler’s right to keep social issues, sports separate

I did not vote for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but I support her position of keeping politics and social issues out of professional sports. We are bombarded with social issues 24/7. Some have merit, some do not, but virtually all are presented from a biased point of view that is tiresome and presupposes most of us are incapable of arriving at fair and reasonable conclusions. Many of us look to sports as an enjoyable alternative and will not welcome or tolerate using sports as a platform to advance social causes, worthy or not. When jaded viewers stop watching, will anyone notice?

L.B. DINSMORE, WOODSTOCK