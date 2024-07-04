Nobody knows where the country will stand tomorrow or a year from now. But as we are in the present, we can take it all in and ready ourselves for what the future might hold.

AMAAN BHIMANI, ATLANTA

Biden was bad, but what about Trump’s whoppers?

We have been deluged with commentary about President Biden’s weak performance in the debate. And, to be honest, it was not good. But, here’s the most important takeaway: we have “normalized” Trumpism.

Former President Donald Trump lied repeatedly during the debate, spouting one falsehood after another. It would not be an exaggeration to say that, with virtually every utterance, he was describing a myth totally divorced from reality. Let’s be honest: The man does not care a whit about facts, evidence or the truth. But he gets a pass.

I have come to understand his supporters well enough that this is no surprise. But the press? This should be headline news: “Trump tells 33 lies during the course of the debate.”

We have become so comfortably numb to his outrageous conduct that we excuse his lies. Biden’s admittedly weak performance was made the big story, not that Trump told one whopper after another. This is sad. This is journalism that has lost its compass. It is the epitome of the formation of dictatorship.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE