Readers Write

Nation needs leaders who will champion our youth
Root causes are rarely identified for so many of our nation’s challenges. Many, including our elected officials -- from county commissioners, school boards, state representatives, U.S. representatives, senators, and even the President - continue to react to symptoms, ignoring causes.
How refreshing it would be for a newly elected congressman to champion more involvement with guiding young men and women who face long odds of becoming independent and self-supporting members of society. Imagine an “on-the-stump” pilgrimage from a senator encouraging young people to stay in school and learn, become gainfully employed, and then start families, or celebrity athletes doing the same. So many of us believe the American dream is alive now more than ever. But, if the many talented souls sidelined by a litany of sad reasons, had had more guidance from respected leaders -- in the absence of strong parents -- we’d be living in much less stress.
CHARLES PITTARD, DULUTH
Early school openings not beneficial to students or state
I can’t help but marvel as I watched many schools open on August 2. Once again, Georgia is shutting down its lucrative tourist industry so kids can board fume-spewing, sweatbox buses, and go to buildings with expensive (and occasionally balky) air conditioning systems cranking at full blast during the second-hottest month of the year.
Meanwhile, our friends and families in almost every other location in the country will open schools weeks later, some not until after Labor Day.
If Georgia could show that this ridiculous early opening enhanced student performance, I’d be all for it, but that isn’t the case. It’s time for area schools to follow the lead of our friends in other states -- or coastal Georgia, where Savannah schools open on August 23 -- and recognize that we are depriving our state of revenue, punishing families, and even putting kids at risk with our misguided early opening passion.
JOHN DONEGAN, ATLANTA