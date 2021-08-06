Readers Write

Root causes are rarely identified for so many of our nation’s challenges. Many, including our elected officials -- from county commissioners, school boards, state representatives, U.S. representatives, senators, and even the President - continue to react to symptoms, ignoring causes.

How refreshing it would be for a newly elected congressman to champion more involvement with guiding young men and women who face long odds of becoming independent and self-supporting members of society. Imagine an “on-the-stump” pilgrimage from a senator encouraging young people to stay in school and learn, become gainfully employed, and then start families, or celebrity athletes doing the same. So many of us believe the American dream is alive now more than ever. But, if the many talented souls sidelined by a litany of sad reasons, had had more guidance from respected leaders -- in the absence of strong parents -- we’d be living in much less stress.