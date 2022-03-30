Southerners not ignorant or slow as some characterize

I can understand the letter from the Emory-educated attorney quite well (Readers Write, March 22). I did not go to Emory. I was successful in sales in my first territory in Florida. Because of that, I was transferred to the NYC territory of Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester and Rockland counties. I worked for a major publishing house and my customer base was college and university professors. Generally, the professor I was calling on was not insulting. However, several others in an office talked about me behind my back in Yiddish. Yiddish is a German dialect. I had taken four years of German and was about fluent. Learning Yiddish was not a problem. On departing the office, I looked at the others and said, in Yiddish, “glad to have met you and look forward to seeing you again.” They turned Coca-Cola red.

I don’t mind being thought of as ignorant, slow, or other characteristics attributed to Southerners. Not being dumb, but being thought dumb, is an advantage.

RALEIGH PERRY, BUFORD