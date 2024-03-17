J. LINWOOD KEITH, DECATUR

Okefenokee: Georgia’s natural treasure need protecting

Our legislators need to stop lollygagging and protect the Okefenokee Swamp It’s our most distinctive natural wonder in Georgia, a candidate to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is important for water and wildlife conservation. Yet, a mining company wants to gouge out the earth right next to it, risking permanent damage to the Okefenokee, to mine titanium.

I understand that a primary use of this metal is to make toothpaste whiter. All this so that we can enjoy a lighter shade of toothpaste? Which is more important, having whiter toothpaste or protecting Georgia’s natural treasure?

Please, Gov. Kemp, act to protect the Okefenokee by prohibiting any mining and other activities that can ruin it.

SUE ANNE BRENNER, M.D., ATLANTA

Age is a factor for both presidential contenders

The Republicans’ ongoing shouting about President Biden’s age of 81 is disingenuous. Trump will be 78 in November when the election is held. What befuddles me is that Trump’s age is just 4.6% different from Biden’s. We are talking about a margin of error value here. Yet, the press is not highlighting this apparent match at all.

Is there anyone out there who honestly feels that a 78-year-old mind is different from an 81-year-old mind? Come on, man. We all know that it is not. If an 81-year-old mind can’t do the job, then seriously, neither can a 78-year-old mind.

We have a minimum age requirement to be president. It’s time to establish a maximum age requirement as well. The two contenders for president this year are giving us all keen insight as to what the maximum age should be, and it is not anywhere close to 80 years old.

MATT RICHARDSON, MARIETTA

U.S. Rep. Greene, an embarrassment to GOP

As a lifelong (to date) Republican, I’ve been very critical of the party’s current top leadership. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s asinine performance during the recent State of the Union Address has certainly propelled her to the top rank of my pantheon of Republican fools.

Dressed like a clown with her freshman beanie, (MAGA) Rep. Greene couldn’t control her over-active mouth despite sounding and looking mindless.

It would have been bad enough if her antics had been seen only in her congressional district, Georgia District 14. Unfortunately, she embarrassed both herself and the U.S. Congress worldwide. Add to this the merit badge-like vest she wore festooned with various political messages, and we have the complete picture of a congressional mistake.

Georgia 14th and Georgia, you can do better.

GRANT HEGGIE, NELLYSFORD, VIRGINIA

No use for inept efforts in Trump cases

I believe in the rule of law, so I am no fan of Donald Trump. But I disapprove of such inept efforts as the failed impeachments and insurrection allegations to bring him to justice.

Neither impeachment had a chance of succeeding, and even the “liberal” Supreme Court justices denied the validity of the insurrection charge. Luckily, some other allegations are being handled more appropriately.

Trump is suspected of serious wrongdoing. The efforts to prove it should be equally serious.

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA