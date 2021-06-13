Readers Write

How far should erasure of white nomenclature go?
I’ve read about the controversy concerning how birds are given official names that often include the name of the first person to register that bird’s existence. Historically, most American and European birders have been white men and women.
Cultural critics complain that when their names are affixed to the species of bird, the bird becomes emblematic of systemic racism. I get it that revisionist history, public places dominated by Confederate statues, products featuring racist imagery and red-lining in many specific areas such as banking and health care provide clear evidence of generations of white supremacy in America.
Our country itself takes its name from Amerigo Vespucci, a 16th century a Italian explorer: A white European, he was employed by the Spaniards and Portugese, who ran roughshod over native peoples in America and South America. Surely these atrocities represent another form of white power gone wrong. However, when it comes to the names of birds, I have to push very deep into wokeness to see a great wrong, and I end up wondering how far the censure and erasure of whiteness nomenclature can, and should, go. Our national bird “Eagle” is from Latin aquila and old French aguile. The Lakota tribe’s word is “wanbli.” Should we switch to that? Indeed, should America change its name?
RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA
Police not trained to handle mental health cases
Many 911 calls are routed to the police department for further attention, and the assigned field officer is really not prepared to handle the situation.
He/she is trained to handle infractions of the law or disruptions to the peace and quiet in the community, not mental problems (i.e. the subject is off his/her meds and is acting up).
I’d suggest that the 911 operator be trained to recognize and route such calls to a psych trained person. That way the police officer would be free to handle true law enforcement issues.
ED ROACH, BRASELTON
To combat racism, we must acknowledge it
Those who object to critical race theory falsely claim that it says we are all born racists.
We are not, but that doesn’t mean none of us are racists. We cannot ignore the role that racism has played historically, and continues to play in society: slavery, legal segregation, Jim Crow, red-lined neighborhoods, use of the N word, social grouping etc. Racism today is as real as the weather. We can’t combat it unless we acknowledge its existence.
JOHN POOLER, DORAVILLE
Harris’ mission in Latin America a step in right direction
After reading the article, “Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip,” News, June 7, I felt the need to comment on its importance. Corruption in Latin America is a massive problem that affects the safety of millions of people, and with the recent news of numerous political assassinations, more needs to be done to combat this issue.
As an intern at The Borgen Project, a national nonprofit that attempts to fight global poverty, I have been educated on the many benefits of sending aid to developing nations. The U.S is in a position to help improve the lives of millions of people in Latin America by sending increased foreign aid. Harris’ mission in Latin America is a step in the right direction, and more needs to be done to improve the lives of the less fortunate in Latin America.
ZANDER CLAY, ATLANTA