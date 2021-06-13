Readers Write

Police not trained to handle mental health cases

Many 911 calls are routed to the police department for further attention, and the assigned field officer is really not prepared to handle the situation.

He/she is trained to handle infractions of the law or disruptions to the peace and quiet in the community, not mental problems (i.e. the subject is off his/her meds and is acting up).

I’d suggest that the 911 operator be trained to recognize and route such calls to a psych trained person. That way the police officer would be free to handle true law enforcement issues.

ED ROACH, BRASELTON

To combat racism, we must acknowledge it

Those who object to critical race theory falsely claim that it says we are all born racists.

We are not, but that doesn’t mean none of us are racists. We cannot ignore the role that racism has played historically, and continues to play in society: slavery, legal segregation, Jim Crow, red-lined neighborhoods, use of the N word, social grouping etc. Racism today is as real as the weather. We can’t combat it unless we acknowledge its existence.

JOHN POOLER, DORAVILLE

Harris’ mission in Latin America a step in right direction

After reading the article, “Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip,” News, June 7, I felt the need to comment on its importance. Corruption in Latin America is a massive problem that affects the safety of millions of people, and with the recent news of numerous political assassinations, more needs to be done to combat this issue.

As an intern at The Borgen Project, a national nonprofit that attempts to fight global poverty, I have been educated on the many benefits of sending aid to developing nations. The U.S is in a position to help improve the lives of millions of people in Latin America by sending increased foreign aid. Harris’ mission in Latin America is a step in the right direction, and more needs to be done to improve the lives of the less fortunate in Latin America.

ZANDER CLAY, ATLANTA