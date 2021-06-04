Readers Write

The push by the Republican Party to pass restrictive voting laws to prevent fraud reminds me of something from my childhood. My neighbor friend slit open an empty, half-gallon milk carton and hung it in a backyard tree. I asked him why he did that and he responded it was to keep dinosaurs away. I told him there are no dinosaurs, and he said “see, it works!”

There is no voter fraud. The only thing happening is that the projected demographic changes are becoming too real for Republicans. Voters are rejecting them in larger numbers making it more challenging to win elections. Instead of doing the hard work of creating policies that appeal to more people, Republicans have chosen to make it harder to vote and easier to steal elections when they lose.

Our democracy is being put in jeopardy by elected Republicans with the unwavering support of their conservative followers. If their efforts are allowed to stand, the will of the voter will be ignored and Republican legislatures will decide the winner in our elections. This is how our democracy dies.

MICHAEL HAREMSKI, DECATUR