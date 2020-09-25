Readers Write

As the Left and Right forge their arguments for naming the next Supreme Court justice, I have a theory how this could impact undecided voters. Republicans believe they can use to their advantage tilting the court dramatically to the conservative agenda for decades to come; Democrats cry foul as they worry about the hypocrisy of pushing a Trump candidate through after the GOP blocked President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland. Which way will those “undecideds” lean? My hunch is that most straddle the middle ground. As a result, if I’m an undecided whose wish is to see more middle-ground American politics, the last thing I want is a court that leans severely one way or another. Consequently, a vote for Biden at least gives some semblance of leveling a playing field that’s at risk of leaning dramatically to one party over the other. Let’s hope wisdom prevails.

R.A. DICKINSON, ALPHARETTA