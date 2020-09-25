Readers Write

‘Undecideds’ worry about SCOTUS skewing either way
As the Left and Right forge their arguments for naming the next Supreme Court justice, I have a theory how this could impact undecided voters. Republicans believe they can use to their advantage tilting the court dramatically to the conservative agenda for decades to come; Democrats cry foul as they worry about the hypocrisy of pushing a Trump candidate through after the GOP blocked President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland. Which way will those “undecideds” lean? My hunch is that most straddle the middle ground. As a result, if I’m an undecided whose wish is to see more middle-ground American politics, the last thing I want is a court that leans severely one way or another. Consequently, a vote for Biden at least gives some semblance of leveling a playing field that’s at risk of leaning dramatically to one party over the other. Let’s hope wisdom prevails.
R.A. DICKINSON, ALPHARETTA
Luckovich’s confused about people’s right to make own decisions
I’m trying to make sense of Mike Luckovich’s cartoon depicting college football players in a cage as “Guinea Pigs vs. Lab Rats” (Opinion, Sept. 22). Players, their parents and coaches are wise enough to understand the very slight risk the virus poses to young people, so why the cage? Don’t players have the right to decide to play or not? It appears that if Luckovich had his way, these athletes, along with the rest of us, would be put into our own, individual cages to protect us from making decisions he feels are unwise.
PAUL WATSON, AUSTELL
Opinion cartoons serve a purpose on either side
A reader recently found one of Mike Luckovich’s editorial cartoons “obscene” to their mind. They seemingly don’t understand the meaning of the word. The conservative idol is widely suspected of cavorting with Russian prostitutes and also with a porn queen. Now that is obscene! Like so many of your conservative readers, they don’t understand the purpose of political cartoons. Luckovich’s are the sharp-edged weapons of the social gadfly. I never liked Michael Ramirez’s cartoons of President Obama, but I recognized his purpose and talent.
PETE BERRALL, OXFORD