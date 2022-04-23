In addition, his statement that Veterans Day is the more inclusive holiday because “everybody has veterans in their family” was disappointing.

As the daughter of a veteran with many veteran ancestors, I must point out that these veterans fought for people’s freedom. Slavery and its legacy affect all of us, and we should all celebrate the end of such an odious chapter in our nation’s history.

As a white Southerner, I know I do.

CAROLE MADDUX, ROSWELL

Many reasons why President’s poll numbers are low

President Biden’s approval numbers are underwater. The Democrats claim it’s only because their story of success has not been touted enough, told better.

However, the American people have heard their story, and they do not like it. Their story/policies have resulted in high inflation and rising prices in gas, food, houses and rent. There is an historical influx of immigrants at our southern border, with no plans of how to take care of them.

Parents are up in arms over woke ideas being introduced to their children in public schools and now, after what many Americans feel was Biden’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, they do not trust Biden’s ability to lead where the war in Ukraine is concerned.

Polls also show he has lost the support of younger voters, maybe for promises not kept, such as forgiving college debt, or possibly just his frail physical appearance, reminding them of their aging grandparents.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

President Biden shows no efforts to abandon Ukraine, only support

A letter to the editor bizarrely asserts that President Biden secretly intends to abandon Ukraine to help Russia and himself. Given President Biden’s global leadership in supplying arms to Ukraine and his frank acknowledgment that Putin is a war criminal, the letter writer has concocted a fantasy that bears no resemblance to reality.

I can only conclude that such fantasies attempt to repress the shameful truth. Our previous president (elected with Putin’s help) tried to link the provision of defensive anti-tank weapons to Ukraine’s agreement to dig up political dirt on Joe Biden.

RICHARD NIKONOVICH-KAHN, ATLANTA

Democrat voters should see harm of Biden’s progressive agenda

The progressive socialist ideology that Biden is trying to sell to the American people fails in every part of our society.

The Democrat Party is primarily interested in retaining power. They do it by taking money from the producers in our society and handing it out to as many people as possible with hopes it will bring them votes. Democrat policies to create wealth and sustain viable, well-paying jobs are nonexistent.

It’s impossible to believe Democrat voters don’t see right through this charade. Unfortunately, the news media elite has conned their employees into believing socialism is good for America.

Look around you and observe what one year of Biden’s socialism has done to this country. How can they wish for more of the same?

THOMAS GAMBESKI, CANTON