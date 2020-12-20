Readers Write

MARY J. DEAN, FAMILY THERAPIST, CARROLLTON

Media, democrats to blame for national divisions we now face

The AJC, part of the corrupt mainstream media, supported Democratic leaders in a four-year coup attempt to throw Trump out of office. The Democratic Party, perpetrators of that coup attempt, are now asking for the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump to trust the results of a highly suspect election. It ain’t going to happen! Be ready for four years of a “Never Biden Movement.” This movement will not riot or destroy private property, as was so blatantly accepted by Democratic leadership and news media. Rather, it will consist of a peaceful and lawful “resistance.” Thank you, AJC, for doing your part to foster the divisions and hate we now live with, in a country that is home to some of the most charitable, tolerant people on this planet. – THOMAS GAMBESKI, CANTON

A former student has faith in genuineness of Warnock’s beliefs

I’m disappointed to see attacks on the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Christian faith. It is inappropriate for Christians to question the faith of another Christian for political gain. When I attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University, the Rev. Warnock was one of my contextual education supervisors. In 2006-07, 12 students would meet with Dr. Warnock, as we called him. He helped shape me into the pastor and Christian I am today. His wisdom and prophetic voice pushed me to re-evaluate my theological and cultural beliefs. His challenges did not always change what I believed, though sometimes they did. Above all, I saw in Dr. Warnock a personal faith in Christ, a compassionate spirit, and a prophetic voice rooted in Scripture. I write all this to testify to the authenticity of Dr. Warnock’s faith. If elected, he will serve Georgia and the United States well.

THE REV. ERIK HOEKE, WASHINGTON, PA.