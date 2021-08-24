Vaccine mandates will increase nursing shortage

In a recent front-page article in the AJC on the nursing shortage, “Resurgent COVID-19 cases, younger victims, angry patients driving exhausted health care professionals off front lines,” (News, Aug. 22), it noted Georgia has more than 10,000 unfilled nursing positions. Despite the shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers, most hospital systems in Georgia are mandating vaccines, a move that will likely force some workers -- maybe 20% to 30% -- to quit their jobs. Many have a scientific or religious objection to a vaccine that, until this week, was not yet FDA-approved.

I know how hard and expensive it is to find good employees, and we have CEOs of these large healthcare organizations making a conscious decision to eliminate up to 30% of their workforce.

I know two hospital workers who fully understand the risk of contracting COVID-19 and follow proper PPE (personal protective equipment) protocol. Their actions have proven, thus far, that following infection control procedures work. Or maybe they have natural immunity, who knows.

Either way, they’ll both be out of a job in a month. Does that make sense?

DAVID WHEELER, DAWSONVILLE