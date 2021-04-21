Readers Write

Walmart CEO Doug McMillan is an example of real leadership and puts to shame Coke’s CEO James Quincey and Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian cowardly act of kowtowing at the feet of partisan political extremists of the left.

Walmart’s McMillan recently declined to be dragged into the partisan politics of Georgia’s voting law controversy and proclaimed Walmart “is not in the business of partisan politics.” McMillan states that Walmart “supports broad participation and trust in the election process,” but he wisely recognized the truth that his business should remain out of politics. People who are paying attention know that the voting laws of Georgia are actually less restrictive that those of most other states.