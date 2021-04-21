Readers Write

Walmart CEO shows what real leadership looks like
Walmart CEO Doug McMillan is an example of real leadership and puts to shame Coke’s CEO James Quincey and Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian cowardly act of kowtowing at the feet of partisan political extremists of the left.
Walmart’s McMillan recently declined to be dragged into the partisan politics of Georgia’s voting law controversy and proclaimed Walmart “is not in the business of partisan politics.” McMillan states that Walmart “supports broad participation and trust in the election process,” but he wisely recognized the truth that his business should remain out of politics. People who are paying attention know that the voting laws of Georgia are actually less restrictive that those of most other states.
Too bad that Coke CEO Quincey and Delta CEO Bastian have been so influenced and infected by the politics of the far left for so long that they now answer to the dog-whistle of the Democrat Party. Quincey and Bastian would do well to study the leadership of a real leader, Walmart CEO Doug McMillan.
ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE
Attorney General ignores plan’s benefits for Georgians
In his April 11 article attacking the American Rescue Plan (”State stands firm against unchecked Congress” Editorial), Attorney General Chris Carr ignored the enormous benefits to everyday Georgians –– stimulus checks, childcare benefits for parents, unemployment benefits, and funds for vaccines and testing.
Instead, he complains about a section of the plan that doesn’t allow states to subvert the plan’s intent by tax changes, depriving the GOP of yet another chance to give big tax cuts to the wealthy.
He also argues that the state government should receive a slightly larger allocation, even though the plan’s formula is logical and treats all states on the same basis. All this from the man who is still pursuing the Trump/GOP lawsuit that would destroy our healthcare law.
DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA