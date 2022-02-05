First, if Georgia citizens no longer need concealed carry permits, will they be able to carry in states where there is currently reciprocity for out-of-state license holders? It might limit Georgians to carry in only Georgia.

Second, Georgia law enforcement officers have to qualify yearly in the knowledge of use of deadly force, and also qualify successfully on a firing range. How safely would constitutional carry folks with no training be in a dangerous setting?

Finally, there have been some polls where it seems a large majority of folks are against not needing a permit or license. Just a thought, folks need driver’s licenses to operate a motor vehicle.

WILLIAM KOHLER, ACWORTH

Good citizen with gun is reason to support permitless carry bill

An armed citizen stops an armed criminal in the act of robbing a pizza shop (AJC, Feb. 3) is an excellent example of “a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun.” This scenario justifies the permitless carry bill, SB 319, currently in the state Senate. The bill is attacked by the gun control crowd predicting “blood in the streets, Wild West shootings,” which the law-abiding citizens never cause. Criminals don’t care if a government permit is required or not. Restrictions on the Second Amendment only affect law-abiding citizens.

I believe that events such as the pizza shop, while under-reported, will eventually cause the criminals to fear that their intended victims might be armed.

They would be lauded as a hero if an law enforcement officer did this good deed. But, instead, all this good citizen gets is the AJC “is not naming the customer since he is not facing charges.”

Protecting his privacy is all good, but many of us would like to congratulate him.

GEORGE DAUGHTRY, FAYETTEVILLE

Parents should demand that schools teach about America’s racist past

If Gov. Kemp’s Parents’ Bill of Rights passes, previously absent parents should show up to demand children are taught that the men glorified on Stone Mountain were traitors to the United States who supported slavery and brutality, and that their legacy continued through the 20th century and is evidenced by hate crimes, racial gerrymandering and environmental injustice today.

Ethical parents should demand students know about the sanctioned murder of Native Americans, Japanese Americans held in concentration camps, Temple bombings and the destruction of a Black community in Tulsa. Parents should insist students be taught that, on Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of a defeated president tried to overthrow our duly elected government.

Our children must understand America’s racist past if we are ever to become the free, fair and equal country we supposedly aspire to be. Sheltering students from these truths will lead to the demise of American democracy.

SUSAN ANDRE, DUNWOODY