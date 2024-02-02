If immigration reform goes down, so does our support for Ukraine. The potential Russian victory over Ukraine will increase drastically while the shadow of authoritarianism slides further into Europe. Trump might claim he doesn’t want Biden to get a win on immigration, but the holier grail for him is a Russian victory.

MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA

Biden can end border disaster with executive order

When President Biden took office, he used executive orders to reverse President Trump’s policies on the U.S. border, virtually opening our borders.

The result of this action allowed a historically high number of millions of immigrants to cross our borders illegally. And this figure does not include “got away.”

Voters and U.S. citizens see their hard-earned tax money used for these undocumented immigrants’ food, health care and education. All the while, U.S. citizens in need are not being cared for -- not to mention the influx of drugs like fentanyl and some migrants here who are on our terrorist watch lists.

Now, polls show the top election issue in most states, not just border states, is immigration. As Biden gets very low marks in his handling of the border, a disaster he caused, he is now asking Congress for funds to help stop the flow of unlawful immigrants. In reality, all he has to do is reverse his executive orders, thus reinstating President Trump’s immigration policy.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL