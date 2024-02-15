The question many fans are asking is, is the romance between Swift and Kelce for real? They desperately want it to be so. One reporter exclaimed it must be real because Swift kissed her “sweaty” sweetheart, an immature summation. If it’s not real, I wonder if her next hit song will be titled “Dropped Like A Bad Passed Football” – once again, giving her female fans a pass should they be dropped by a man.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Trump has history of insulting U.S. troops

What American, adult, parent, person of faith or human being does not condemn and is not repulsed by the latest from the MAGA leader?

Donald Trump insults Nikki Haley’s husband for his absence on the campaign trail. Major Michael Haley is on deployment as a commissioned officer with the South Carolina National Guard.

Trump – who has never deployed anywhere – has a history of insulting our troops. He also has publicly raved that attacking our NATO allies is a viable option for his pal, Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his previous term, Trump threatened to isolate from NATO. He consistently praises the eroders of democracy in North Korea, China, Turkey and Hungary.

This is not a drill, folks. Trump is the real deal. He will punish his adversaries. He will erode civil and human rights. He will reward his enablers.

You have a choice to make about American democracy.

BARRY DAVIS, MARIETTA