Readers Write

While my husband was on dialysis, and even since his kidney transplant, getting affordable coverage has felt impossible. If Medicare doesn’t cover something, we have to scramble to afford it, which was a massive challenge given his dialysis treatments got up to $15,000 and medications can cost $3,000 each month. This shouldn’t happen. We need lawmakers to pass bills that make coverage more accessible for patients, like the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act. It would help make Medigap coverage more accessible to dialysis patients under 65, so they don’t go through what my husband and I have.

Patients can’t choose to not get these treatments or not take certain medications. They need these to stay alive, and too many patients aren’t able to get the coverage they need. I hope Representative Hank Johnson and our other members of Congress join Representative Sanford Bishop in sponsoring this bill.