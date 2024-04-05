Biden fundraiser illustrates nation’s economic divide

The recent New York fundraiser for President Biden featured many stars, but none as beloved as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. There were only a few clips of the very successful event, raising more than $25 million for Biden and his bid for a second term. This amount has been reported in light of and an indication of his popularity and assurance he will win a second term.

I think Democratic powers-that-be don’t see what the general public sees; the voters see. Three men who have become millionaires as career politicians, telling us how great the economy is under the Democrats when regular working citizens are struggling to buy necessities, cannot afford a first home and are dipping into savings to just get by.

How tone-deaf Obama and Clinton were, slapping Biden on the back for his economic policies, as inflation rises and they raise $25 million for a millionaire politician that’s been an abject failure except in enriching himself.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

America is at a crossroads for social programs, minority rights

Our country has a choice in the upcoming election. We can choose former president Donald Trump’s path, which is a rapid erosion of our social programs, an erosion of affirmative action for minorities, erosion of LBTQ rights and erosion of our electoral process, or President Biden’s path of strengthening social programs and protecting the rights of minorities and LBTQ.

The United States has a belief system rooted in low taxes and care for seniors. I believe a middle path is more appropriate. Strengthen Social Security by any means necessary. Reduce funding for Supplemental Security Income and expect people to accept responsibility for their lives. Raise taxes to reduce the deficit and close loopholes by requiring tax withholdings for self-employed. Stop folks from working under the table. There is a large number of people who pay no taxes at all because they get paid in cash and never file taxes. The wealthy aren’t the only ones getting a free ride on taxes, and it’s time for it to stop.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS