Republican obstruction also to blame for voting rights failure

With the recent failure of the senate to pass a voting rights bill, the problem with how the media frames our current political climate is in full focus. That vote and others are framed as “Democrats fail” or “two Democrats derail the process,” with no mention that all 50 Republican senators are responsible as well.

The media should be telling the real story is not about two apostates in the Democratic party, but of the complete abdication of governing by Republicans in the senate – a continuation of the “McConnell doctrine” of 100% obstruction, started under the Obama administration. The fact is, senate Democrats — who represent over 40 million more people than Republicans — are voting on legislation meant to help every American, yet nothing can pass because of the opposition. We are not moving forward; in fact, we are sliding backward because the GOP has declared fealty to party over the country.

DAVID LEEDLE, ATLANTA