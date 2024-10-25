Trump’s tax plans endanger Social Security
The Oct. 22 AJC article “Trump plan could drain Social Security” stated that the Social Security Trust Fund, as it stands, could be depleted by 2035.
Under former President Donald Trump’s plan to eliminate taxes on Social Security, it could be depleted several years sooner. I strongly urge all Trump supporters to think long and hard about what this means to millions in our country. I feel certain there are many Trump supporters who depend on their monthly Social Security checks for everyday needs, including food, bills, health care and so much more.
They are blaming President Joe Biden for high prices, including food and gas. If they think they can’t afford it now, wait five or six years when they no longer have Social Security, and they will be crying and regretting their 2024 choice for president.
MARGARET MCDANIEL, MARIETTA
Harris uses false statements in TV ads
Vice President Kamala Harris continues to make misleading statements about former President Donald Trump.
She has said Project 2025 was Trump’s. Wrong. He was not involved in the formation of it and is still not involved in it.
She has said that if Trump were elected, there would be a national abortion ban. Wrong. He is in favor of each state deciding and voting on their own abortion laws.
She has said that if Trump were elected, he would cut Medicare. I heard him say that he would never touch Medicare.
Her scare tactics are getting more off-balance every day. Does she even know how to tell the truth?
PEGGY ANDERSON, CUMMING