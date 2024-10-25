They are blaming President Joe Biden for high prices, including food and gas. If they think they can’t afford it now, wait five or six years when they no longer have Social Security, and they will be crying and regretting their 2024 choice for president.

MARGARET MCDANIEL, MARIETTA

Harris uses false statements in TV ads

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to make misleading statements about former President Donald Trump.

She has said Project 2025 was Trump’s. Wrong. He was not involved in the formation of it and is still not involved in it.

She has said that if Trump were elected, there would be a national abortion ban. Wrong. He is in favor of each state deciding and voting on their own abortion laws.

She has said that if Trump were elected, he would cut Medicare. I heard him say that he would never touch Medicare.

Her scare tactics are getting more off-balance every day. Does she even know how to tell the truth?

PEGGY ANDERSON, CUMMING