Readers Write

JEFF COGHILL, ATLANTA

Slow mail should be a worry for runoff voters and election officials

Within Georgia, the U.S. Postal Service seems to have handled the absentee ballots for the presidential election without much after-action discussion. But timely receipt of the return of absentee ballots for the runoff election could be a serious problem that doesn’t seem to have been addressed. In July, my 12-year-old grandson in Denver and I started our own pen pal club. Over five months, first-class mail was delivered in an average of five days. However, this month, that has changed. My grandson mailed a letter Dec. 3 that arrived in my mailbox Dec. 17, a span of 14 days. Is Georgia’s secretary of state concerned? Will the media address this issue and ask for appropriate planning to deal with the probability that absentee ballots dated before Election Day will arrive after 7 p.m., Jan. 5, and not be counted? Pay attention, folks: Use a drop box or mail your ballot well before Jan. 5.

GERARD TUTTLE, CUMMING

Sad that political correctness is claiming historic sports team names

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has fallen to the politically correct slings and arrows that have slain many other athletic teams. Their name, “Indians,” much like the previous “Redskins” name of the Washington football team, will be stricken to make way for some less offensive name, such as “The Cleveland Baseball Team” or perhaps president-elect Biden’s apparently acceptable label of “Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers.” I suspect the Atlanta Braves will soon succumb to a similar PC “moniker-ectomy,” as “the Chop” strikes its last blow and severs the team’s long-held appellation. Furthermore, with Major League Baseball’s recent inclusion of Negro League players’ records in the game’s official statistics, inquiring politically correct minds want to know, how long will historic team names like “Atlanta Black Crackers” be tolerated?

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA