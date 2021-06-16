Readers Write

It’s no wonder we are seeing violence escalate

It is horrifying to see the spike in gun violence in the heart of our cities around the Nation.

One should not be too surprised , however. The toxic mixture of stolen guns, this nation’s obsession with guns, combined with aimless unemployed youth with “PCRS” (“poor conflict resolutions skills,”) is like dispensing matches to a group afflicted with pyromania.

In addition, the City of Atlanta is desperately in need of many more police officers. But we have the ‘catch-22’ situation of police officers shying away from working in the heart of cities because their job is much more risky there. If a young police officer has a family, would it not be natural for him or her to want to work in the ‘safer’ suburbs, rather than in crime-infested downtown areas?

Add to the above, the challenge of climate change - the ever increasingly hot summers and the ‘heat islands’ of downtowns where there is little green space, and we see how this escalates violent human behavior.

I pray that our civic leaders will begin to work on solutions to this crisis.

SALPI ADROUNY, JOHNS CREEK