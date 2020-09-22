Readers Write

Many owe Justice Ginsburg for her gender rights advocacy
Women of this country owe a debt of gratitude to Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who promoted your rights throughout her distinguished career. Now it is your time to honor her by voting and acting. She championed equal rights that have been denied you by the failure to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in male-dominated politics. She believed in reproductive rights for women and opposed anti-abortionists. While these same “pro-lifers” have tried to limit abortions, they lack the same passion for the thousands of our living sons and daughters they send to war to kill or be killed. They have allowed a gun culture that has given us more guns per capita than anywhere else in the world and costs us 40,000 lives per year. That’s hardly pro-life. Some religious leaders have used anti-abortion and anti-gay stances to bond their congregations together—in my view, not at all what Christ would do. Honor RBG by taking up her banner.
JOHN SHACKLETON, ATLANTA
Columnist maddeningly inconsistent in supporting conservative causes
I’m experiencing whiplash reading vacillating George F. Will columns. In his “California’s ‘progress’ a warning to all U.S.” (Opinion, Sept. 20), Will cites California’s Proposition-16 attempt to reinstitute racial preferences in public education, employment and contracting—preferences eliminated through a 1996 public referendum. Per Will, Proposition 16 “would repudiate individual rights in favor of group entitlements” as part of California’s “agenda to make everything about race, ethnicity and gender.” California’s push for perpetual preferences along with other actions, such as dictating corporate boards' prescribed numbers of government-favored minorities, illustrate progressivism that’s apt to spread nationally, which Will opposes. Yet Will has used other recent columns to show and encourage support for a Joe Biden presidency – a presidency that may well aid in accomplishing that which Will supposedly abhors. I know there have been concerns about Biden’s current mental fitness. I’m beginning to find Will’s suspect as well.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA