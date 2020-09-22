Readers Write

Women of this country owe a debt of gratitude to Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who promoted your rights throughout her distinguished career. Now it is your time to honor her by voting and acting. She championed equal rights that have been denied you by the failure to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in male-dominated politics. She believed in reproductive rights for women and opposed anti-abortionists. While these same “pro-lifers” have tried to limit abortions, they lack the same passion for the thousands of our living sons and daughters they send to war to kill or be killed. They have allowed a gun culture that has given us more guns per capita than anywhere else in the world and costs us 40,000 lives per year. That’s hardly pro-life. Some religious leaders have used anti-abortion and anti-gay stances to bond their congregations together—in my view, not at all what Christ would do. Honor RBG by taking up her banner.

JOHN SHACKLETON, ATLANTA