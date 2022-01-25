Both political sides need civil dialogue to get closer to truth
The trouble with ideology, whether or not it’s a full-fledged conspiracy theory or more conventional dogma, is that the focus is on acceptable thought instead of reality.
For example, if I think lizards from outer space are behind COVID, I’d have some problems handling the pandemic. Obviously, if Republicans believe wrongly that schools teach a particular topic (CRT), they will have difficulty fixing real school problems. The other side of that picture, though, is that mainstream liberal thinkers have increasingly adopted a focus on alleged Republican “obsession” with CRT and have made judgmental accusations of racism and irrational fears of addressing race.
Moreover, that stance positions the Democratic Party poorly for upcoming elections. Why can’t we set up space for civil dialogue in which no one is allowed to call others “racists” or “socialists” -- no name-calling! -- so we can all strive to get closer to the truth?
JANET RICE, ATLANTA
Give Mayor Dickens chance to be among city’s great leaders
Why do we choose to live in Atlanta? Because there has been a history of great leaders, under whom the city has flourished, and who understood that we must work together across cultural divides: Mayor Ivan Allen, who called Atlanta “the city too busy to hate,” Maynard Jackson, Shirley Franklin, Ralph McGill, editor of the Atlanta Constitution, who said, “When the wolves of hate are loosed ... no one is safe.” Robert Woodruff, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who spoke of “the beloved community” -- I believe he meant all of us.
For years, Atlanta has understood that we are better and stronger together and that Atlanta can continue to flourish if we work together. The list above is just some of the Atlantans who have given their hearts and minds to this city. We all have an opportunity now with Andre Dickens, who I believe will join the list of these greats.
Please, let’s unite, not divide. Let’s give him a chance to lead the city forward.
KATHERINE MITCHELL, ATLANTA