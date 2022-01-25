Give Mayor Dickens chance to be among city’s great leaders

Why do we choose to live in Atlanta? Because there has been a history of great leaders, under whom the city has flourished, and who understood that we must work together across cultural divides: Mayor Ivan Allen, who called Atlanta “the city too busy to hate,” Maynard Jackson, Shirley Franklin, Ralph McGill, editor of the Atlanta Constitution, who said, “When the wolves of hate are loosed ... no one is safe.” Robert Woodruff, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who spoke of “the beloved community” -- I believe he meant all of us.

For years, Atlanta has understood that we are better and stronger together and that Atlanta can continue to flourish if we work together. The list above is just some of the Atlantans who have given their hearts and minds to this city. We all have an opportunity now with Andre Dickens, who I believe will join the list of these greats.

Please, let’s unite, not divide. Let’s give him a chance to lead the city forward.

KATHERINE MITCHELL, ATLANTA