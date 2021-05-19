Readers Write

No surprise that so many believe Trump’s repeated lies
Must Donald Trump bear the blame alone? No! His loyalists must share in the loss of time, resources and to the country’s reputation. For one to emphatically concoct a statement that is contrary to truth would be bad enough, but when the concoction is initiated by one who has inherited responsibility to provide leadership for his country makes it difficult to understand. Is the desire to retain power that important?
This has been a clear case of one’s ability to sell. Does the mass of individuals really believe his big lie? Or is it some other agenda -- that this disruption and disunity have created an opportunity for a larger and more dangerous initiative?
One of my college professors said that each time a statement is repeated, it picks up additional believers and it makes no difference if the statement is true or false. He used the term “wear-out procedure.” I am sure that Trump and I did not attend the same college, but the result of the practice is the same.
HOWARD KING, EAST POINT
Dust-up over water in voting lines not a real world concern
I am reading all these letters of concern over people not having access now to water in the voting lines, which by the way is not true. So, I am wondering if, the oh-so-caring senators Ossoff and Warnock are going to also look into providing water and refreshments to all of us in line at the post office and the DMV because I am unable to bring my own water and food.
In the real business world, there are many companies that prohibit any gifts of any kind while in the process of doing business.
Give people some credit for preparing themselves and they can bring their own water.
NANCY ORTNER, JOHNS CREEK