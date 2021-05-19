Readers Write

Must Donald Trump bear the blame alone? No! His loyalists must share in the loss of time, resources and to the country’s reputation. For one to emphatically concoct a statement that is contrary to truth would be bad enough, but when the concoction is initiated by one who has inherited responsibility to provide leadership for his country makes it difficult to understand. Is the desire to retain power that important?

This has been a clear case of one’s ability to sell. Does the mass of individuals really believe his big lie? Or is it some other agenda -- that this disruption and disunity have created an opportunity for a larger and more dangerous initiative?