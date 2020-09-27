Readers Write

ANN BOST, MARIETTA

Senate’s about-face will only deepen partisan divide

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have executed a 180-degree turn to fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat. In 2016, McConnell, with candidate Trump’s support, took what he considered a principled position of blocking then-President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court within eight months of a presidential election, saying the next president should be able to do that. Now, with fewer than eight weeks to go before the election, the president and McConnell are hell-bent to complete the process of identifying, vetting and holding hearings for a nominee. They must be very concerned President Trump won’t be reelected and Republicans will lose control of the Senate; otherwise, there would be no reason to rush the process. Senators who sided with McConnell in 2016 have only one ethical choice now: Postpone the process until the next president and Senate are in place. Switching positions now will only deepen the partisan divide.

MARK P. HUNTER, ATLANTA

Without vigilance, far right fascism can happen here

In the story, “Bitter fight is building in Georgia over bench” (News, Sept. 21) regarding the Supreme Court vacancy, it was mentioned that Sen. Loeffler spoke at a rally where she was flanked by members of a far right so-called militia. Hearing that one of our highest elected officials uses her position to give legitimacy to heavily armed right-wing thugs is chilling. A nationwide militia network exists that is anti-government, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist. These are many of the same people who revere and honor the memory of armed insurrection against the United States by the Confederacy, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. As an American Jew, I am alarmed when my elected representative cozies up to a fascist group. It can happen here. Only we can prevent it.

REUBEN HALLER, ATLANTA