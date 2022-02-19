I want to express total sympathy for the white people who are uncomfortable talking about issues of race and don’t want their children to suffer from learning about the history of anything to do with race.

I totally understand their pain. I also understand why they want to expunge all school libraries of anything they disagree with. Why would you want to learn about your history if it’s easier to pretend that none of it happened? Why would you want to learn about anything at all that makes you think?

But let’s not just pretend. Let’s make up new narratives that are much easier for our fragile white children to stomach. Let’s pretend that science doesn’t matter. Let’s go back to the dark ages when ignorance reigned supreme. If you look at what our state legislature and many other state legislatures are doing, you will see that we are moving backward towards ignorance and darkness.

A final fact, children can handle it. It’s the adults who can’t.

MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR

CRT uses systemic discrimination to remedy racism of past

Supporters of critical race theory say opponents of CRT just don’t understand it. Thanks to Whoopi Goldberg, we all do now. It turns out CRT means viewing all of history through the lens of discrimination against Blacks, so Ms. Goldberg applied it to the Holocaust, seeing it not as a racial thing but just white-on-white violence. Elite universities use similar logic to justify admission quotas limiting Asian admissions -- they’re not Black, so they must be white, thus oppressors. CRT is just the latest attempt to cloak the practice of systemic discrimination as a remedy for previous discrimination. First, it was called “quotas,” then it was “affirmative action”; now, it’s “equity, not equality,” backed by CRT.

There’s certainly a discussion to be held about how to move forward from past wrongs. Unfortunately, don’t expect the other CRT advocates to engage. They know the majority of Georgians would be appalled. Apparently, we’ll have to tune into “The View” for an honest discussion about it.

PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA

Putin rightly doesn’t want foe near Russian border

On the issue of Russia versus Ukraine and Putin versus Biden, I find that a historical standard causes me to side with Russia and Putin.

That standard was established in 1962 in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Khruschev, Russia’s Putin at that time, set up nuclear missiles in Cuba. John F. Kennedy, our president at that time, was not happy with the weapons of a potential enemy so close to us. So he and Khruschev went at it with verbal threats and Kennedy setting up a blockade to bar Russian ships from docking in Cuba. That’s a simplification of a crisis that lasted for 13 days, but in the end, Khruschev backed off.

The question is this: if we didn’t want a possible foe near our border, what’s wrong with Putin not wanting the same?

DAN SIEGEL, DACULA