The Jan. 7 AJC.com news story, “By and for the people? Georgia lawmaking sometimes limits access,” on the Georgia General Assembly introduced important concerns about the openness of the legislative process. We find ourselves in a delicate time for American democracy, where one of the few things that voters from both parties can agree on is a general distrust in government.

Given that, openness is key. This does not mean just making recordings and documents available. The people of Georgia are bright, but we are also busy. The General Assembly should actively communicate and translate its activities for the general public. Some 21 years in Georgia, three degrees from UGA and a semester at Harvard Law School are still not enough for me to understand exactly what goes on there.