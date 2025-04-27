Pope Francis never shied away from challenging the powerful. With his passing, we mourn not only the man but also the loss of a clear, consistent and compassionate voice for the downtrodden and the poor.

RASHEED AHMAD, SUGAR HILL

Need more public servants like Paul Coverdell

In the Buckhead Loop at Tower Place is Coverdell Park. Unless you walk through the green space dwarfed by hotels, residences and office skyscrapers, you may not notice the bronze statue of Paul Coverdell by Don Haugen. It honors a public servant: a Georgia state senator, a U.S. senator and the 11th director of the U.S. Peace Corps. Coverdell’s New York Times obituary (July 19, 2000) excerpts a statement from then-Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert describing Coverdell as “a humble man who brought to the public discourse good ideas and common-sense solutions. He didn’t care who received the credit.” In the Senate, he was “a rarity: A man who took on difficult tasks, got things done and eschewed both the limelight and the credit.”

As we celebrate National Volunteer Week (April 20-26), I am thinking about Coverdell and others like him who selflessly do what needs to be done because they see themselves as part of something bigger: Peace Corps volunteers, AmeriCorps volunteers, volunteers at food banks. Volunteer efforts make America stronger. I am distressed and worried by the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency, which recently entered the headquarters of both the U.S. Peace Corps and AmeriCorps in Washington, D.C.

The dismantling of AmeriCorps has begun. I am very concerned that the Trump administration is chipping away at these pillars of public service that reflect America’s strength and the can-do spirit of United States citizens.

BERNADINE CLARK, BERTHOUD, COLORADO

Even Republican voters are angry

Dear Elected Republicans,

I understand you’re afraid. But we elected you and empowered you to look after us, your constituents. You took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution. It doesn’t matter if you’re “primaried” because we will vote for Democrats if we cannot count on you to do your job. Do your job or lose it.

Sincerely, a Republican voter

P.S. We are many and we are angry!

MARIAN CUNNINGHAM, ALPHARETTA

Trump’s worst act was ending Sudan’s food aid

It is hard to decide which of the bad things President Donald Trump did is the worst of the worst.

One contender must be the dismantling of USAID, leading to the end of food aid for starving people in Sudan and elsewhere.

Children who would have lived and had productive lives have died and are continuing to die of starvation. These deaths are a direct result of the sudden withdrawal of food aid.

History will judge Trump harshly for this.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA