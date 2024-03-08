Supreme Court didn’t rule on Trump, just Colorado

The U.S. Supreme Court made no ruling on Donald Trump and whether he was an insurrectionist. They merely ruled on whether the Colorado case was an appropriate precedent. They found it was not appropriate.

As to the question of Donald Trump — we would not be in this situation if the cowardly Republicans in the Senate had voted their conscience in the second Trump impeachment. Mitch McConnell even stated that Trump was responsible for the riot and insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I have never witnessed such a disgraceful disregard for law and order.

I guess for some individuals taking an oath of office with your hand on the Bible is, well, just kind of a promise these days. I am disappointed that so many members of the once great Republican Party so publicly prostituted themselves, mainly because they were afraid that Trump would call them silly names — nice going guys.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Unanimous court ruling transcends petty politics

Finally, some adults in the room. We’ve been watching the Democratic left doing “lawfare” against the likely Republican nominee for president by attacking Trump with 91 (so far) lawsuits around the country, contorting laws with never-before-seen methods.

Leftists are trying to de-legitimize the law, and the Supreme Court has now unanimously voted to support the Constitution and the rule of law. States are not constitutionally allowed to remove a party’s presidential candidates from the ballot. Period. That is a federal election.

The Supreme Court was designed to transcend petty politics. In a bitterly divided country, this unanimous decision shows we do hold some important things in common. One of which is our covenant with the Constitution.

L.G. EDMONDS, DECATUR