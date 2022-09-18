Universal healthcare needed to stem high costs, hospital closures

In a country spending so much on health care, how could it be that Georgia is closing essential hospitals? Other wealthy countries spend less than half what we do per capita but provide comprehensive care to everybody with better health outcomes. Healthcare coverage in Georgia, often requiring large deductibles and co-payments, is available for less than 87% of our people.

Where do our health-care dollars go? During my career, doctors I trusted and admired were regularly frustrated by hostile interactions with investor-driven private insurance plans. They resented the marketing tactics of companies charging outrageous prices for drugs and fancy equipment. Caring physicians suffered (call it professional “burnout”) when their patients were denied the necessary health interventions.

Health care should not be a business. Too many of our health-care dollars go into unjustifiable profits for private insurance, pharmaceutical and equipment corporations. To stem the disappearance of health-care dollars – and the hospital closures – we’ll need a simplified system of universal, comprehensive healthcare coverage supported by progressive taxation.

HENRY KAHN, M.D., RETIRED, ATLANTA

Queen Elizabeth remembered for respecting religious faiths

Among other things, Queen Elizabeth will be remembered for her commitments to family and marriage institutions. Both she and her husband remained loyal and devoted to each other till death. It is very rare in the era of scandals and infidelities in high places.

She will also be remembered for her respect for various religious faiths. As part of the golden jubilee celebrations in 2002, the Queen first-ever visited a British mosque and a Sikh Gurdwara and Hindu Temple, among others.

The Queen also displayed sensitivity in her attire when she visited these religious places and various countries. She will also be remembered for her conservative dress style and fashion sense.

RASHEED AHMAD, SUGAR HILL

Senate race puts Georgia in spotlight

With only two months until the midterms and the polls looking pretty steady, it appears we will be enduring another four years of our current governor. What is more disturbing is the Senate race.

Our current senator is an incumbent with a doctorate from an Ivy League University. He has a record of public service and is the senior pastor of the South’s most historic church. Yet he is behind in the polls.

Who’s leading? A former athlete and college dropout with a vivid imagination. His only practical advantage is the sponsorship of a billionaire under criminal investigations in at least three jurisdictions.

Georgia is in the world’s spotlight this cycle. It’s time we practice realpolitik and concentrate on the national race rather than the declining possibility of a Democratic governor. I’m sorry, Ms. Abrams; I may hate myself in the morning, but I’ll continue to support you.

FRANK D. REPP, COMMERCE