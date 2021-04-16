Readers Write

BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL

Why shouldn’t pro-sports have voice in politics?

The governor and state Republicans are angry about the MLB moving the All-Star game out of Georgia.

They say there is no room or place for politics in pro-sports yet large corporations are consistently involved with politics. Political donations to politicians and parties totaling billions of dollars per election cycle are somehow different. Why? MLB is a business. Our local pro sports teams are businesses.

How are they different and why should they not have a voice?

RODGER BURGESS, ATLANTA

MLB’s recent decision not playing well with some fans

Like 72% of Americans polled, I support the new law in Georgia that requires a photo ID in order to vote. I can tell you that the MLBs bizarre withdrawal of the All-Star game to protest a law that prevents voter cheating is not playing well with your fans.

Since sports went “woke” several years ago, I have been scrupulously careful to make sure not one dime of mine has gone to support any aspect of any sports. I will not attend a game, I will not buy a team shirt, baseball cap or jersey and I canceled all my TV sports packages.

I am done with the NBA forever. The NFL is hanging by a thread, and I was hoping you corporate types wouldn’t ruin baseball. But I guess my hope was in vain.

Your hypocritical posturing (I assume you will continue to require an I.D. to pick up baseball tickets at will call?) is very unpopular with your fans. Keep politics out of sports!

JEFF BEAMER, ATLANTA

Little discussion about most insidious part of new law

While the public debate about Georgia’s new voting laws is mainly focused on voter access (there are pluses and minuses) and on voter thirst (just ridiculousness), the most insidious part of the law is not receiving much attention.

The new law allows the state election board -- now under complete control of the state legislature -- to take over election operations in counties that this legislature-controlled board deems to be “failing.”

Recent history shows that a county’s election board can be deemed to be failing simply if that county’s votes do not match those that the legislature’s majority party prefers. This is where votes are most exposed to wholesale fraud. Stop the steal, indeed!

ROBERT ABRAHAM, MARIETTA