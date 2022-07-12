And worse, “in disputes between landlords and residents, state law ensures landlords usually win.” Georgia legislators who “have done little to hold landlords accountable” should stop coddling them and pass new laws to guarantee apartment dwellers their basic human rights to live in decent units with safe drinking and cooking water.

NIZAR MOTANI, ATLANTA

Second Amendment should be repealed and replaced

The United States Constitution is an evolving document. It has been amended since its inception. Ten Amendments were added almost immediately. It has been amended 27 times, including the 21st Amendment, which repealed the 18th Amendment.

When the Second Amendment was written, firearms were hand-loaded, cap-and-ball devices where three shots per minute, in war, was the goal. There is no way the founding fathers could have foreseen the killing machines of today.

As was done with the 21st Amendment, the Second Amendment should be repealed and replaced with a more up-to-date statute.

A.W. SMITH, MARIETTA