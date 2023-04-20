Writer on target about ‘wokeness’

The April 14 letter to the editor about “Being woke is spiritual experience of self-grandiosity and is a quick emotional fix and feeling of righteousness over perceived injustices including racism, diversity, equity and inclusion” explains it all.

It is why so many women are wannabe activists, and groups like BLM exist without offering anything of real value to our country and hard-working citizens. Great article everyone should think about.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Kind actions not limited to church-goers

This letter is in response to the April 14 letter to the editor “Being ‘woke’ is spiritual experience of self-grandiosity” take on being “woke.”

I agree that there are probably people who think that being “woke” gets them off the hook for actually doing any good deeds. However, the writer is delusional if she thinks all church-goers are “do-gooders.” I would venture to say that some people go to church out of habit, because of optics, to socialize with like-minded people, or because it is a rare hour in their busy lives when they can be alone with their thoughts. And many church-goers are not voting for policies that would address helping the needy.

GENE TURNER, ATLANTA