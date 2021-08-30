Biden shows leadership in pulling out of Afghanistan

If we ever needed evidence of Biden’s wisdom in drawing America out of Afghanistan, the ISIS-K attack that killed Americans and Afghans provides it.

Can anyone believe America should remain there?

No one has succeeded in exercising real control over Afghanistan, not the Russians, not the U.S., and not the official Afghan government. And now, two intransigent military groups are locking horns to see which of them might pull it off.

The situation is mind-boggling and always has been.

Our good-heartedness and strategic interests have led a succession of presidents to help Afghanistan, but it has been largely to no avail. Biden has inherited a house in which wasps and hornets have established nests so dense that one wonders if they can ever be cleaned out.

I admire Biden’s forthright talk and decisiveness. Sure, millions will analyze and reanalyze his decisions, but he makes it clear that he owns them. There’s no shrinking away from difficulty, no harebrained tactics. This is leadership.

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA