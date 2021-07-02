Readers Write

Why treat Onyx Club different from Lenox Mall?
So Councilwoman Jennifer Ide wants to shut down the Onyx club because of a shooting in their parking lot. Where were the calls for business license suspension by Councilwoman Ide (or the mayor or any councilperson) when there were shootings at Lenox Mall (which continue on a regular basis)? Why is it that when a business has a liquor license all of a sudden gun violence (or any minor code infraction) merits shutting the business down, but if that business does not have a liquor license they face no repercussions for the same or worse gun violence by its customers?
I live about halfway between the Onyx Club and Lenox Mall and I am outraged by the unchecked gun violence at both venues, but to treat one completely differently from the other is completely unfair and is just political grandstanding. Shame on Councilman Ide.
T. DENNIS BICKHAM III, ATLANTA
Administration’s inaction at border is disgraceful
When I heard Kamala Harris talk about root causes, I had to laugh at her attempt to defer the criticism she and President Biden are receiving from those who know better. A saying many people are familiar with is, “when you are up to your neck in alligators, it’s hard to remember that the initial objective was to drain the swamp.”
Kamala Harris refused to go to the critical choke points where immigrants are flooding U.S. entry points and creating a safety, security, financial and health crisis. I submit that by refusing to look at the “alligators,” she will never figure out the root causes during her four years in office. Her attempt at providing a rational explanation for her and President Biden’s inaction was disgraceful.
I hope more accurate media coverage is forthcoming on the various problems the flooding of immigrants is causing for California, Texas, Arizona and other states.
RAY DROGAN, DACULA