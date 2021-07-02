Readers Write

So Councilwoman Jennifer Ide wants to shut down the Onyx club because of a shooting in their parking lot. Where were the calls for business license suspension by Councilwoman Ide (or the mayor or any councilperson) when there were shootings at Lenox Mall (which continue on a regular basis)? Why is it that when a business has a liquor license all of a sudden gun violence (or any minor code infraction) merits shutting the business down, but if that business does not have a liquor license they face no repercussions for the same or worse gun violence by its customers?

I live about halfway between the Onyx Club and Lenox Mall and I am outraged by the unchecked gun violence at both venues, but to treat one completely differently from the other is completely unfair and is just political grandstanding. Shame on Councilman Ide.