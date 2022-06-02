I can only hope certain political leaders are able to see as clearly.

SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE

Limit guns to those available when 2nd Amendment was ratified

It is way past time to limit gun ownership. When the Second Amendment to our Constitution was ratified, there were no organized police departments in this country until Boston’s organized in 1838. So the Second Amendment was written to guarantee that there would be citizens armed with muzzle-loaded (single-shot) muskets, rifles, or pistols, who could be called upon to pursue suspected criminals, runaway slaves and possible invasions, since we did not have a standing army. So let’s take a strict constructionist’s view and limit gun ownership to exactly what was possible when the Bill of Rights was ratified. We should outlaw all guns that are not single-shot, breech-loaded weapons and limit their usage only when those owners are called upon to join the local militia.

ROBERT ABRAHAM, MARIETTA