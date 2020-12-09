Readers Write

Under trying circumstances, Americans went to the polls and voted in record numbers in a presidential election. Part of the electorate believes the election was somehow stolen from their candidate, though the final tally for the president-elect will, more than likely, have him with over 300 electoral votes, and a comfortable margin of over 5 million in the popular vote. The disbelief is the sad result of those who sought to sow the seeds of doubt over the validity of the election. World leaders are extending their congratulations to the president-elect, while the defeated incumbent and most in his party refuse to do the same. Given the actions of those who sought to cast doubt about the election prior to Nov. 3, and of the incumbent administration and party since the winner has been declared, are we really embodying the actions of the world’s greatest democracy?

LAWRENCE BURNS, NEWNAN